Kendrapada reports 3 new #COVID19 cases, total tally in the district 166

Kendrapada: Kendrapada district reports 3 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district’s tally to 166.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 75 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 2856 . Odisha reports 9th COVID19 death. Deceased identified as a 55-year-old man of Ganjam. He was suffering from tuberculosis and other comorbidities.

Fresh 75 COVID19 cases of Odisha are from:

1. Jagatsinghpur: 2

2. Khordha: 18

3. Koraput: 2

4. Jajpur: 7

5. Keonjhar: 1

6. Ganjam: 1

7. Nayagarh: 4

8. Cuttack:5

9. Angul:2

10. Dhenkanal:2

11. Bolangir:5

12. Sundargarh:18

13. Puri:1

14. Nuapada:1

15. Sonepur:3

16. Kendrapada:3

Related

comments