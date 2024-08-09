Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru Celebrates 7 Wins at FAB Awards, a First Amongst Indian Airports  

Bengaluru : Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport) shines bright on the global stage by winning multiple accolades at the prestigious Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) + Hospitality Conference and Awards held recently in Ontario, California. These recognitions, positioning BLR Airport as the first among Indian airports to receive such honours, highlight its dedication to enhancing the passenger experience by catering to diverse preferences across food, beverage, and hospitality services, solidifying its position as one of the leading aviation hubs in India.

The FAB Awards, known for excellence in airport F&B sectors globally, have been instrumental in driving qualitative advancements over the past decade. As the sole global airport F&B event, it champions and rewards excellence while setting a progressive path for the industry. The awards encompassed all facets of airport F&B, lounges, and related hospitality services, extending recognition to include hospitality elements and applauding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. This year’s event marked a return to its traditional mid-year scheduling and in-person format after a four-year suspension due to the pandemic.

The new 080 Domestic lounge at BLR Airport which won ‘Airport Lounge of the Year’ by beating leading global airports seamlessly, combines Karnataka’s heritage with modern sophistication, offering a unique experience for travellers. The spa at the lounge exudes Mysore’s royal opulence, while the Radio House bar showcases Bengaluru’s lively culture and nightlife. Inspired by coffee plantations, the Kodagu Cafe features artwork by local artists depicting the region’s story. A tranquil sanctuary trail leads to the ‘Garden Dining’ area, while the Business Connect zone caters to professional needs. For relaxation, the ‘Oasis Lounge’ offers a peaceful retreat within the bustling airport environment. Every facet of the 080 lounge has been carefully crafted to immerse travellers in the beauty of Karnataka, setting it apart among airport lounges worldwide.

Awards Secured at FAB Awards 2024 Airport Lounge of the Year 080 Domestic Lounge -T2 Airport Food and Beverage Offer Best Representing Sense of Place- Global 080 Domestic Lounge- T2 Airport Food and Beverage Offer Best Representing Sense of Place-Asia-Pacific 080 Domestic Lounge- T2 Airport Restaurant Design of The Year- Asia Pacific Bombay Brasserie- T2 Chef of the Year- Asia Pacific Chef Dominic Gerard- 080 Lounge- T1 Airport “Food to Go” Offer of the Year- Asia Pacific Tiffin Express- T1 Humanitarian Award 2024 Mitti Café CEO Alina Alam & BIAL

For their inspirational and pioneering collaboration in the first Airport Mitti Cafés and thus transforming the lives of people with disabilities.

Kenneth Guldbjerg, Chief Commercial Officer at Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), said, “We are happy to be the first Airport lounge in India to achieve these prestigious recognitions at the FAB Awards. The 080 lounge aims to showcase the essence of Karnataka and the vibrant spirit of Bengaluru through its culturally immersive design. Guests can enjoy a design experience that incorporates local elements, inviting them on a visually immersive journey. With a focus on sustainability, we have incorporated eco-friendly materials and implemented waste reduction practices into every aspect, aiming to minimise our environmental footprint while enhancing passenger comfort and the overall experience.”

The FAB Awards come after the operationalisation of the new Terminal 2 at BLR Airport that has a capacity of 25 million passengers. As the third busiest airport in India, the Airport handled over 37.5 million passengers in financial year 2023-2024. With state-of-the-art facilities and a steadfast commitment to supporting India’s aviation industry with the best of services, BLR Airport continues to strengthen its position as a preferred gateway to the country.