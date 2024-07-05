Keir Starmer Poised to Lead UK as Labour Party Achieves Parliamentary Majority

Keir Starmer is poised to become Britain’s next prime minister after his Labour Party secured a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections, defeating incumbent premier Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party. Labour crossed the 326-seat majority mark in the 650-seat Parliament, leading Starmer to deliver a victory speech in London, promising “national renewal” after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Sunak, while retaining his own seat, acknowledged his party’s defeat and congratulated Starmer on his victory. The election results are seen as a significant blow to the Conservatives, with many prominent ministers losing their seats.