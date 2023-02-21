KEEL LAYING OF SECOND SHIP (BY 524, MALWAN) AND THIRD SHIP (BY 525, MANGROL), AT M/S CSL, KOCHI, ON 21 FEB 23

Keel laying of Second ship (BY 524, Malwan) and third ship (BY 525, Mangrol) of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) (CSL) project was presided by R Adm Sandeep Mehta, ACWP&A and R Adm I B Uthaiah, DG WDB, respectively on 21 Feb 23, in presence of Shri Madhu S Nair, CMD, CSL and other senior officials of Indian Navy and CSL at M/s CSL, Kochi. With all major and auxiliary equipment/systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these ships are the proud flag bearer of “Make in India” initiative of Ministry of Defence.

Contract for construction of eight ASW SWC vessels was concluded with M/s CSL, Kochi, in consonance with “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives of the Government of India. These ships are being built with a service life of 25 years. The availability of these vessels will provide sub-surface surveillance in coastal areas with the purpose of detecting and neutralizing underwater threats.