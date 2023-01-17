National

Keel Laying of Fourth Ship – Diving Support Craft At M/S Titagarh Wagons Ltd, Kolkata

By Odisha Diary bureau

Keel laying for the fourth Diving Support Craft (DSC), DSC A23 (Y-328) project was held on 17 Jan 23 at M/s Titagarh Wagons Ltd, Kolkata. RAdm Sandeep Mehta, ACWP&A presided over the function. The ships are scheduled to be inducted into the Indian Navy commencing end 2023 onwards to provide diving assistance for ships close to harbour, for underwater repairs, maintenance and salvage. Further, main and auxiliary equipment are being sourced from indigenous manufacturers, and the ships are proud flag bearers of Make in India and Make for the World initiatives of Ministry of Defence.

