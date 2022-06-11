Kazipet-Latur Unreserved special train for RRB Exam Candidates

New Delhi :Railways will run unreserved special train between Kazipet and Latur for RRB exam candidates as per details given below

07586 DEMU will leave Kazipet at 05.10 hrs o­n 11.6.2022 and arrive Latur at 20.00 hrs same day.

07591 DEMU will leave Latur at 18.30 hrs o­n 12.6.2022 and arrive Kazipet at 11.50 hrs next day.

Halts: Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Sankarapalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Kurduwadi

Composition: 8 car DEMU

Passengers are requested to avail the facility. They are also advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety