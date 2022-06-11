Kazipet-Latur Unreserved special train for RRB Exam Candidates

New Delhi :Railways will run unreserved special train between Kazipet and Latur for RRB exam candidates as per details given below
07586 DEMU will leave Kazipet at 05.10 hrs on 11.6.2022 and arrive Latur at 20.00 hrs same day.
07591 DEMU will leave Latur at 18.30 hrs on 12.6.2022 and arrive Kazipet at 11.50 hrs next day.
Halts: Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Sankarapalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Kurduwadi
Composition: 8 car DEMU
Passengers are requested to avail the facility. They are also advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety