KAZAKH SINGER AND COMPOSER DIMASH KUDAIBERGEN ADDRESSES SESSION ON COMPOSING MUSIC, BREAKING BARRIERS AT SCO FILM FESTIVAL

Kazakh singer and composer Dimash Kudaibergen described his journey to stardom in a candid conversation at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization Fire side chat session today. During the session titled “Composing music, breaking barriers” he also shared his joy at being part of the jury of the competition section of the festival.

At the session, Dimash Kudaibergen, who can sing in 15 different languages highlighted the significance of music in the development of any civilizational culture. He described how winning a Chinese music competition at the age 22 changed his life and shared moments from his initial days through a video. Attributing his inspiration to mysterious forces from above, the young musical icon described his most famous song, ‘The Story of One Sky’, as an appeal to the world to respect every culture. He stated how his song gives the message that the world is divided by cultures but united by humanity.

Explaining his international fame, the Pop-star, beautifully states, “Music itself is a separate language. It transcends the language barrier.” He stated how he grew up listening to all genres of music including Indian and French music. Bringing the session to a close, Dimash Kudaibergen thrilled all those seated with a rendition of the popular bollywood song, ‘Jimmy jimmy’ from the film ‘Disco Dancer’