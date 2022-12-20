KATRINA KAIF IS THE NEW FACE OF AQUAFINA

Bangalore : Together with Katrina Kaif, Slice®️ has created some of the most iconic and memorable brand campaigns that resonated strongly with the consumers for over 16 years. The brand’s campaigns have further strengthened the connect with audiences across the board and the youth in particular.

As the next phase, Katrina moves on from Slice®️ but continues to be part of be a part of the PepsiCo India family, as she comes on board as brand ambassador of the packaged water brand, Aquafina.

Speaking about the association, Katrina Kaif said “Hydration has always been a key area of focus for me. I’ve been wanting to do something in the hydration space for some time now and delighted to get this opportunity with PepsiCo India to be the face of Aquafina. In addition, Slice has been one of the longest collaborations that I have been a part of. It’s been an amazing association and wish them the best for the journey ahead.”

Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said, “Goes without saying, Slice will always remind us of Katrina, who has been a wonderful face for the brand for over the last 16 years. The campaigns that we have created together will go down in history and always remind the consumers of the indulgence of mangoes.”