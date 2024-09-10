Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival concludes; 4th Kathmandu KLF ll be held on September 13, 14, 2025

Kathmandu : The third edition of the Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival concluded at Hotel Himalaya in Lalitpur. The two-day event, themed “Nepal: The Gateway to Asian Art, Culture, and Literature,” which had over 50 sessions ended with a high note that the fourth edition of the Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival will be held on September 13-14, 2025.

During the event, legendary poet Dr. Bhuwan Dhungana was honored with the Yashaswi Sahitya Samman and Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, Sanjeev Sanyal, and Achyuta Samanta were honored with the Yashaswi Samman. Additionally, the Yashaswi Book Award 2081 was presented to six books across five categories.

The awardees include Devvrat for his poetry collection ‘Aswasthamako Nidharbata Bagmati Bagchha’; Muna Chaudhary for her fiction ‘Laar’; and Momila Joshi for her non-fiction work ‘Prashnaharu Ta Baki Nai Rahanchhan’, an award she shares with Arun Gupta for ‘Sanskriti Chintan’. Additionally, Rohini Rana’s ‘The Nepal Cook Book’ (English) and Yagyaraj Upadhyay’s research work ‘Kali-Karnaliko Lok Sahitya Tatha Sanskriti’ were also recognized. Each recipient received a prize of Rs 20,000 along with the award.

The festival brought together over 300 writers from Nepal, India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and other South Asian nations, fostering a rich exchange of literary and cultural traditions. “It was a grand celebration of literature, art, music, and culture, further strengthening Nepal’s role as a central hub for Asian cultural dialogues,” says the organization.

According to Ranjana Niraula, Director and Founding Member of KLF-Kathmandu, “The Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival celebrated the longstanding cultural ties between Nepal, India, and South Asia, while offering a platform for deep discussions on the evolution of global cultures.”

Rashmi Ranjan Parida added that the festival serves as a common platform for cultural exchange between Nepal and India. He remarked, “It’s hard to pinpoint when Nepal and India’s shared journey began, and it continues today.”

At the Festival, during the session titled ‘Life Dedicated to Nepalese Films,’ Rajesh Hamal, in conversation with Rupesh Shrestha, dismissed the notion that the Nepali film industry is stuck. “The Nepali movie industry is in its own moment, and when something is in the moment, there will, of course, be challenges ahead,” he said. “Some people may like the journey, others may not, but the industry is moving forward.”

Reflecting on his career, Hamal shared that when he first entered the film industry, very few movies were being made. “That period was crucial for expanding the industry, as it was necessary to grow the market to ensure sustainability,” he said, adding that his contribution to this expansion is one of his greatest achievements.

In the session titled “Nepal: The Gateway to Asian Art, Culture, and Literature,” the panelists included Dr. Abhi Subedi, Uday Prakash, and Rohini Rana, with Chandra Dev Bhatta as the moderator. Dr. Subedi highlighted that the people of this land have performed miracles in architecture since the Lichchhavi period, noting that “the architecture back then was inspired by faith and religion.” Meanwhile, Rohini Rana emphasized that food is also an essential part of art and culture.

During the session titled ‘Rethinking Development and Diplomacy in the Digital Age’, former Indian ambassador to Nepal, Ranjit Rae, emphasized the importance of credibility in diplomacy. He noted that people play a central role in influencing government decisions, pointing to recent events in Bangladesh and the 2006 people’s movement in Nepal. “People are at the center of everything. Public diplomacy has played a huge role in India-Nepal relations, not always positively. It can work both ways,” Rae remarked.

Reflecting on his tenure as ambassador during a challenging period, Rae recalled, “I was in Nepal during the constitution-writing process and the protests in Tarai.” He also mentioned his book, ‘Kathmandu Dilemma: Resetting India-Nepal Ties’, which he wrote to address misconceptions about India’s role in Nepal.

In another session titled ‘Writing as Aspiration’, Rae stressed the importance of self-research on regional history and heritage. “What is written about us in the West need not align with our own narratives. It is up to us to research and write about our history,” he said.

In the session titled ‘The Art of Storytelling in Film’, Sujit Bidari, director of ‘Ainaa Jhyal Ko Putali’, shared his experiences and offered advice to aspiring filmmakers. “You have to revise the same film a thousand times. You can’t judge what’s happening at the moment. It’s impossible to remain objective after watching repeatedly,” he explained. “So much energy, budget, and time have been spent. If you can’t make a judgment even at that point, what will your state of mind be?” Bidari emphasized that to become a filmmaker, the more content you consume, the more creative ideas you generate. He noted, “The more you reflect and look inward, the more creative content you uncover. Detachment from oneself is the first condition. Once you’re detached, you start seeing stories everywhere.”

In the session titled ‘Voices of Tomorrow: Emerging Literary Talents of South Asia’, panelists included Badri Narayan, Ranjan Adiga, Sumit Sharma Sameer, and Mahendra P. Joshi, with Prof. Kamala Kanta Dash moderating. Ranjan Adiga addressed common misconceptions about younger generations: “I won’t generalize today’s generation, but there are variations in all generations. The idea that Gen Z isn’t reading much is a myth.” He added, “While attention spans may have decreased, platforms like social media and Netflix have actually helped this generation engage with literature, art, and culture. Literature has always struggled to find an audience, but that’s not new.”

Sumit Sharma Sameer emphasized that today’s generation still enjoys movies and books, but only those that stand out. “Writers and producers must ensure they are creating exceptional works. The same old methods might not attract audiences like they used to.”

Badri Narayan noted that while education and social concerns are evolving, writers still hold importance and credibility. Mahendra P. Joshi highlighted the significance of marketing to capture the attention of younger readers. “Writers should understand what the new generation likes,” he said. “Writing about the US for a young American audience might not resonate, so in my book ‘Rockin’ Rollin’ Rolpa: Know America, Explore Nepal’, I focused on Rolpa, Nepal. The story follows a 24-year-old from rural Rolpa on his travels, connecting rural Nepal with America, and it struck a chord with the audience.”

On the second and final day of the festival, around 30 sessions were held, including ‘Diaspora and The Craft of Writing and Literature’, ‘Mythilak Nari in Cultural Communication’, ‘Charting the Future if Civilizational Dialogue’, ‘Child Psychology in Children Literature’, ‘Gorkha Identity: Opportunities and Blues Panelists’, ‘Beauty with Brains and Social Responsibility’, ‘Gajapati: The King without Kingdom’, and ‘How does literature empower women’ among others.

On the first day, 27 sessions took place, including ‘Laws for Women: Differences Between the Constitution and Treatment’, ‘To the Moon and Back’, ‘Bridging Heritage: Cultural Synergies’, ‘Media, Literature, and Social Responsibility’, ‘Bridging Worlds: The Art of Publishing and Translation’, ‘The Role and Future of Literature in the Age of AI’, ‘Recent Developments in Literature Translations from Nepal’, ‘How Significant are Literature Festivals?’, and ‘Nepal Bhasa Script and Literature: Past and Present’, among others.

The Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival is organized in collaboration with Yashaswi Prangya Pratisthan and Himalayan Diary Pvt Ltd, with Surya Nepal Gatha as a supporter and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Nepal as the presenting sponsor.