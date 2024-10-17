Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme Organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Bhubaneswar & Sports Department, KIIT & KISS at KIIT University premises with the Theme “Youth Power is Country’s Power”

Bhubaneswar : India is the largest democracy in the world. Different categories including diverse religious, culture and linguistic people live in the large country starting from Himalayas to Kanyakumari. This diversity had not only created a separate niche for the world, but also created a sense of respect for India all around the world. India’s Soul lies in Unity in Diversity. “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” should remain in the heart of every person of India. The Power of Youth is indeed Country’s Power. It is high time for youth to have open mind and spread their wings as it has been opined by the guests of Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme being organised at KIIT University Campus, Bhubaneswar by Nehru Yuva Kendra Khordha under Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India in collaboration with Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India and Sports Department, KIIT & KISS. The Programme was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS as Chief Guest of the event. Prof. Samanta inspired the participants through his immense experiences from his life’s journey and shared his vision and the role of youth in the development of the nation. Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS University and Mr. Puneet Kumar Pradhan, Advisor/Director, KIIT & KISS University, Mr. Vipin Kumar, District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra Khordha attended the event as honourable guests. Around 132 participants from 6 different Districts of Jammu and Kashmir union territories have joined the Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme, which is going to be organised for 6 days. They are going to share the art, culture, indigenous sports and various other things related to their lifestyle and experience with us. It has also been planned that they shall be meeting Hon’ble Governor, other important personalities, eminent sports persons and Cinema stars during the Programme. Including this, they are also going to visit various Industrial areas of Odisha, National Institutes and other historical places during their stay. Including all of this, the participants are also going to be briefed regarding the Skill and Employability opportunities currently being undergone by the Government. Mr. Suvendranath Sahoo, Account and Programme Supervisor and Mr. Kulamani Malik, Administrative Assistant conducted the Programme under their able supervision and help from Volunteers of Khordha District.

All the participants expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS for the exceptional hospitality, transportation, and state-of-the-art facilities provided for the exchange program.