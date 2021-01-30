Kashmir beauty mesmerises Bollywood filmmakers

Srinagar: Mesmerised by the Kashmir’s beauty, the Bollywood film producers who are on a visit to Valley expressed their desire to shoot here for upcoming films.

A 24-member delegation from big banners of Bollywood arrived here on January 27 and visited Gulmarg yesterday to explore the locations for the film shooting.

Speaking to the media here, they said Kashmir can easily be an International film shooting destination.

Popular film producer Aashish Singh who has already shot some movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan in Kashmir said the Valley provides a perfect backdrop for the filmmakers and has the potential of becoming the shooting destination for the world. “We have so much potential here for filmmaking that not only Bollywood but filmmaker’s from around the globe can shoot here.”

He said many filmmakers want to visit Kashmir and capture breathtaking visuals.

He further said the connection of the Bollywood with Kashmir is very old and will be long lasting.

CEO of Producers Guild Nitin Ahuja said they want to revive old relations with Kashmir when Kashmir used to be the favourite backdrop for the filmmakers.

“We visited several locations and found them absolutely stunning. We also got overwhelming responses from the locals. The food is also amazing. The place is a complete package,” he said.

CEO Ajay Devegan Productions Meena Ayer also praised the beauty of Kashmir saying the Valley possesses huge scope for the film tourism which needs to be tapped.

The popular Chef and host of the famous cookery show ‘Khana Khazana’ Sanjeev Kapoor said Kashmir can also be promoted for food tourism.

He said Kashmir is among the top three exotic food destinations in India. “I have tasted Kashmiri exotic food and will promote it throughout the world. There is a need of having a national campaign to promote Kashmir’s delicious food.”

Many Film Production Houses have expressed their desire to shoot here in Kashmir.

Later a video conference was also held which was chaired by Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Niteshwar Kumar. Kumar assured the visiting delegations that J&K government would provide all support and facilitate them for their upcoming films. He said the government is also making a policy which will facilitate and encourage filmmakers to shoot in Kashmir.

Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez who was also present during the video conference assured full support to the Film Producers Guild. Director Tourism Kashmir Dr. G N Itoo also gave a detailed presentation on the popular and upcoming destinations in Kashmir and invited the Bollywood’s attention to these locations for their upcoming films.

Senior Officers of the Tourism department were also present on the occasion.