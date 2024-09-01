Kashipur Jr. Engineer apprehended by Odisha Vigilance on graft chanrges

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada : Purna Chandra Choudhry, Jr. Engineer (JE), Kashipur Block of Rayagada district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance on last Friday night while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.25,000/- at his residence at Rayagada from a Gaon Saathi, Complainant, in order to take measurement of the work executed and for facilitating release of labour payment under MGNREG sheme. The entire bribe money has been recovered from possession of accused Choudhry and seized. Following the trap, search has been launched on his residence at Rayagada from DA angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S Case No. 16 Dt. 30.08.2024 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused the said tainted JE.

During arrest, Choudhury fell sick and was admitted in the district headquarters hospital(DHH) at Rayagada. Initially his blood pressure was high and then it subsided. His health condition was said to be stable, said the doctor at DHH.

While he was working in Kalyan Singhpur block as JE, lots of complaints on corruption were registered against him by the public. Since then he was under scanner of vigilance seluths and other monitoring authorities. Further investigation is on to unearth his illegal belongings at several locations.