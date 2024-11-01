Karur Vysya Bank inaugurated 4 new branches  

Branch network improves to 848

Chennai: Karur Vysya Bank inaugurated four new branches – three in Tamil Nadu and one in Karnataka on 28th October 2024. With this the total branch network of the Bank increased to 848.

The new branches that were opened are:

845th Branch, K.R. Puram, Bangalore – by Smt. Sushama Godbole, I.A.S., Chief Evaluation Officer, Karnataka Monitoring & Evaluation Authority, Government of Karnataka 846th Branch, Eraniel, Kanyakumari District – by Thiru S.D. Madasamy, Executive Officer, Eraniel Town Panchayat 847th Branch, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai – by Thiru T. Anand, I.A.S., Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu 848th branch, Mangalam Branch, Tiruppur District, Tamil Nadu – by Thiru K. Rangasamy, Managing Partner, M/s Poomex Clothing Company, Tiruppur

