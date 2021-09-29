Karur Vysya Bank donates Rs. 3.14 crores to PM CARES FUND under CSR

New Delhi: Karur Vysya Bank donated a sum of Rs. 3.14 crores to the PM CARES FUND from its CSR Funds.

A DD for the amount was handed over to Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs at New Delhi on 27th September 2021 by Shri B Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO of the Bank.

As part of the Bank’s support under CSR to the Government’s efforts in the containment of COVID-19, the bank has already donated over Rs. 3.00 crores from its CSR Funds.

Notable donations include:

Donation of Rs. 1.00 cr. to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority

Donation of oxygen generators to the Government Hospitals in Edappadi, Aravakurichi and Coimbatore and oxygen concentrators and multi parameter monitors to the Medical College Hospital, Karur totally amounting to Rs. 1.60 cr

Setting up of temporary COVID care centres at Coimbatore and Hyderabad to the extent of Rs. 0.25 cr

Donation of Rs. 0.10 cr. to the Tamil Nadu State Government’s vaccination drive through private hospitals

Shri Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO of the Bank stated that the Bank is committed to giving back to society in a big way through its CSR initiatives. During the current financial year, more initiatives that will add value and benefit to society will be unveiled.