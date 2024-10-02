Karnataka Tourism Set to Showcase its Diverse Offerings  at Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Cochin 2024

Karnataka Tourism is gearing up to participate in the prestigious Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) 2024, scheduled to take place in Cochin from 26 to 29 September. As one of South India’s premier tourism events, KTM will provide Karnataka with a key platform to promote its wide array of tourism products to a diverse audience of travel trade professionals, industry stakeholders, and potential travelers.

The Karnataka Tourism pavilion will feature informative displays that will highlight the state’s unique blend of culture, nature, and adventure tourism offerings, including its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, wildlife sanctuaries, serene beaches, and hill stations.

With its rich cultural heritage and unparalleled biodiversity, Karnataka is fast becoming a top destination for domestic and international tourists. Key destinations such as Hampi, Badami, Pattadakal, and Aihole will be in the spotlight for their historical significance, while the scenic landscapes of Coorg, Chikmagalur, and Gokarna will be promoted for eco-tourism and adventure activities.

Visitors to the Karnataka stall will have the opportunity to learn about the state’s growing focus on responsible and sustainable tourism, with an emphasis on eco-friendly travel experiences, adventure sports, and cultural tours. Additionally, Karnataka will introduce emerging destinations and initiatives aimed at promoting year-round tourism.

The Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Cochin is one of India’s most significant travel and tourism expos, attracting key industry professionals and media representatives from across the globe. Karnataka Tourism’s participation will allow the state to engage with the vibrant tourism market in Kerala and explore collaborative opportunities with travel agencies, tour operators, and hospitality partners.

Join us at KTM Cochin 2024 and discover why Karnataka continues to be one of India’s most sought-after travel destinations.