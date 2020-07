Bangalore: Karnataka government orders lockdown in Bengaluru area to combat the spread of COVID19 for a period of 7 days with effect from 8:00 pm on 14th July 2020 to 5:00 am on 22nd July 2020. Shops, including ration shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder to open from 5 am to 12 pm. Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged informed Karnataka govt.

