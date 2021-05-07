Karnataka Govt orders complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24 in the state

Bangalore: Karnataka Govt orders complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24 in the state.

As COVID19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. So, a complete lockdown will be imposed from 10th May 6 am to 24th May 6 am. All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed. Eateries, meat shops & vegetable shops can operate from 6-10 am says Karnataka CM.

It’s a temporary decision of lockdown, I request migrant labourers to not leave says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. Not even a single person will be allowed after 10 am in the lockdown, I have suggested police officers to take stringent action. We have decided this after looking at the death toll and increasing number of cases informed Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

