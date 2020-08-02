Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Tested COVID-19 Positive, Hospitalised

Bangalore: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa says he has tested positive for COVID-19, hospitalised.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine,” Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 2, 2020

Related

comments