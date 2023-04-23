Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch the election campaign for BJP candidates today. He is scheduled to cover 11 constituencies starting from Yelahanka in Bengaluru to Chikmagalur district.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Vijayapura and Belagavi today and tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Channapatna on the 30th of April.