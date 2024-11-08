KarmayogiSaptah: Igniting a Culture of Lifelong Learning in Indian Public Service

For one week, from October 19th to 27th, 2024, India’s government workforce came together in an extraordinary journey of learning and growth through KarmayogiSaptah, a National Learning Week initiative. This wasn’t simply about completing courses—it was a movement that brought public servants across departments closer in their shared pursuit of professional excellence and personal development. Through KarmayogiSaptah, government employees—from the youngest officers to senior officials—stepped forward, committing to enrich their skills and mindsets for a changing world.

At the inaugural event, the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi launched India’s First Public HR Competency Model: The Karmayogi Competency Model, which takes inspiration from the Indigenous knowledge systems and has elaborated the Key Sankalpas (Resolves) and Gunas (Virtues) every Karmayogi official should adopt and implement in their workplaces.

For those who participated, KarmayogiSaptah felt less like a standard Government program and more like a festival of knowledge. From ministry to ministry, employees at all levels embraced this chance to step out of their daily routines, not just to learn but to foster a culture of curiosity and engagement.The week became a “festival of learning,” where government staff, from entry-level employees to senior Joint Secretaries, shared a common mission: to pursue excellence through education. This initiative saw participants not only completing courses but transforming their mindset towards continuous learning and self-improvement.

Behind every statistic from KarmayogiSaptah lies a story of dedication and inspiration. One senior officer, known for a demanding schedule, devoted time to emerging technologies and modern governance courses. This personal commitment resonated with their peers, showing that, at every level, the desire to grow is what strengthens India’s public service.

Many participants shared how the week opened their minds to new possibilities, strengthened their skills, and, more importantly, connected them with colleagues in meaningful ways. Each completed hour of learning was not just a statistic but a stepping stone to more agile, informed governance.

KarmayogiSaptah’s impact is clear in its numbers – with a staggering 45.6 lakh course enrolments, 32.6 lakh completions and more than 38 lakh learning hours, the event set a precedent for large-scale, impactful learning initiatives. The week saw 4.3 lakh participants dedicating at least four hours to learning, while 37,000 Group A officers, along with many senior officials, prioritized professional development. over 23,800 dedicating four or more hours to new learning. Joint Secretaries and higher-ranking officials were also deeply engaged, demonstrating that commitment to learning starts at the top.During National Learning Week, the energy and commitment among public servants were palpable—average daily course completions jumped from a steady 40,000 before the week to an extraordinary 3.55 lakh, a testament to the enthusiasm that this initiative sparked across the government workforce.

For all involved, this initiative was about more than just hours or completions—it was about taking deliberate steps toward a shared vision for the future of public service.

Some of the courses that saw maximum completions during the National Learning Week are Overview of Vikshit Bharat 2047 with more than 3.8lakh completions,Swachata Hi Seva 2024 with 1.5 lakh completions and Jan Bhagidari with more than 44,000 completions.

With themes centered around citizen-centric governance, digital fluency, and the Indic Knowledge System, KarmayogiSaptah looked forward, engaging employees in over 250 SamuhikCharcha and webinars with thought leaders and experts. Through lively discussions, participants gained new insights and tools, preparing them for the future of governance in a rapidly evolving world.

The National Learning Weekfeatured the Indic Day Webinar Series, on 21st October, 2024. Esteemed speakers from diverse domains shared their insights on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), civilizational development, offering a rich understanding of how traditional wisdom and modern innovations intersect.

Some of the prominent speakers during National Learning Week included Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Topic: Secrets of Living a Stress-Free Life), Dr. M.K. Sridhar (Topic: National Education Policy), Dr. Soumya Swaminathan (Topic: India Public Health Towards Viksit Bharat), Sister B.K. Shivani (Topic: Creating a Mindful Work Culture: Strategies for Leaders and Teams), Mr Kris Gopalakrishnan (Topic: Making India an R&D Superpower) and IKS speakers, Mr David Frawley, Mr Raghava Krishna and Mr Amritanshu Pandey, among others.

As KarmayogiSaptah draws to a close, its influence remains strong. Across the country, government employees are now better prepared, more engaged, and equipped with the knowledge they need to face the challenges of modern governance. The success of KarmayogiSaptah is a reminder that a commitment to continuous learning can shape not only careers but also the nation’s path forward, one empowered public servant at a time.

KarmayogiSaptah stands as a powerful reminder of what is possible when a country invests in the continuous growth of its public servants, honouring their dedication to serving India with knowledge, empathy, and excellence.