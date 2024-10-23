Karmayogi Saptah National Learning Week: Empowering India’s Public Service with Knowledge Sharing

As ‘Karmayogi Saptah’ progresses under the banner of Mission Karmayogi, launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the National Learning Week (NLW) continues to foster lifelong learning and skill development for civil servants. The webinars scheduled for October 24, 2024, feature prominent experts discussing a wide range of topics critical to building India’s future, including research, infrastructure, public health, workplace culture, and education.

The goal is to provide actionable insights for government officials to improve their effectiveness and contribute to a stronger, more responsive public service.

Key Highlights of the Day:

Mr Kris Gopalakrishnan

Topic: Making India an R&D Superpower

Time: 9 am – 10 am

Mr Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures, will address India’s journey towards becoming a global leader in research and development (R&D). He will highlight the critical areas where India can advance to build robust innovation ecosystems that propel the country towards R&D excellence.

Mr Vinayak Chatterjee

Topic: Stages of Infrastructure Development: The Indian Experience

Time: 10 am – 11 am

Founder and Managing Trustee of The Infravision Foundation, Mr Vinayak Chatterjee will discuss India’s infrastructure development journey. His talk will cover key phases of growth, challenges faced and the path forward for creating sustainable and world-class infrastructure.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Topic: India Public Health Towards Viksit Bharat

Time: 12 pm – 1 pm

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chairperson of the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), will shed light on India’s public health challenges and solutions. She will outline a vision for how public health efforts can contribute to realizing the goal of a developed India (‘Viksit Bharat’).

Sister B.K. Shivani

Topic: Creating a Mindful Work Culture: Strategies for Leaders and Teams

Time: 3 pm – 4 pm

Sister B.K. Shivani from the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization will lead a session on building a mindful work culture. Her presentation will focus on how leaders and teams in public service can foster a supportive, mentally healthy, and balanced work environment through mindfulness and self-awareness.

Mr Anurag Behar

Topic: Inclusive Education & Capacity Building for Public Service

Time: 5 pm – 6 pm

Mr Anurag Behar, CEO of the Azim Premji Foundation and Chancellor of Azim Premji University, Bhopal, will explore how inclusive education can contribute to strengthening public service. His session will cover the role of capacity building in ensuring that civil servants are well-equipped to serve all sections of society, particularly the marginalized.

These sessions reflect the core tenets of Mission Karmayogi, reinforcing the importance of continuous learning, capacity building, and leadership development for public servants. The webinars aim to inspire officials to take a proactive role in shaping India’s future through informed decision-making and innovative solutions.