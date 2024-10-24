Karmayogi Saptah Achievements: Over 750,000 Courses Completed on iGOT Platform

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the Karmayogi Saptah (National Leaning Week) on 19th October, 2024 in New Delhi. As National Learning Week (NLW) continues to gain momentum, pioneers from India & around the world have come together with passionate Indian learners to push the boundaries of knowledge & growth. This dynamic initiative under the Mission Karmayogi has empowered civil servants to rise to the challenges of modern governance.

Key Achievements from the First Four Days of NLW:

Over 7,50,000 Courses Completed on iGOT Platform

In just four days, over 7,50,000 courses were successfully completed on the iGOT platform, showcasing India’s drive for continuous learning and professional growth. The surge in participation reflects the commitment of civil servants to upskilling and staying ahead of evolving demands in public service.

33 Ministries engaged in “Samuhik Charcha”

A key highlight was the participation of 33 ministries in ‘Samuhik Charcha,’ fostering collaboration and collective learning. The discussion (Samuhik Charcha) was also organized in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and was led by the MoS (PMO) Dr. Jitendra Singh, wherein Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of leveraging advanced technologies to create a more agile, responsive administration was emphasized. The session underscored the importance of shared knowledge in driving the nation’s progress.

9 Visionary Speakers Delivered Transformative Webinars

Influential thought leaders like Nandan Nilekani, Raghava Krishna and Puneet Chandok, among others, presented inspiring webinars, sharing global perspectives on critical topics. These sessions sparked fresh ideas and provided innovative approaches to tackle the complexities of the Indian administrative landscape.

This National Learning Week is dedicated to equipping civil servants, or ‘Karmayogis,’ with the skills they need to build a brighter and more empowered India. As public servants continue to embrace lifelong learning, they contribute to a more dynamic, effective and forward-thinking governance framework.

The journey from being an employee to becoming a “Karmayogi” embodies continuous growth, adaptation, and a commitment to serving the nation:

“Safar Karmachari se Karmayogi tak.”