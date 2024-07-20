Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti 2024: Air Force Station Bhisiana to Feature Aerial Display on 20 July

Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti was celebrated at Air Force Station Bhisiana with great pride and fervour to honour the bravery, valour and sacrifices in the service of the nation by the Indian Armed Forces. This significant event marks the 25th anniversary of India’s victory in the Kargil conflict in 1999 following the culmination of Operation Safed Sagar of the Indian Air Force and Operation Vijay of the Indian Army. It was indeed a significant milestone in the history of military aviation, wherein, air power was successfully employed against targets at such high altitude. The No. 17 Squadron of the IAF, operating MiG 21 Type 96 aircraft, also known as “Golden Arrows” based then at Air Force Station Bhisiana, participated actively in the operations, undertaking several reconnaissance and strike missions to flush out the enemy troops. Towards this, the squadron was awarded the coveted ‘Battle Honours’ for its meritorious service during operations. This prestigious unit has also won the maximum number of honours and awards amongst the Air Force Units, which participated in Operation Safed Sagar, including a Vir Chakra, which was awarded to Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja (posthumously) for his act of bravery during the conflict.

The solemn occasion was marked by a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial at AF Stn Bhisiana on 20 Jul 24 by Air Marshal PK Vohra, Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command. The event was also graced by the presence of former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (Retd), Mrs Alka Ahuja {Spouse of (Late) Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja}, Op Safed Sagar awardees and IAF officers. The Chief Guest felicitated and interacted with the next-of-kin during the event. An aerial display was conducted which included para-drop by the Akash Ganga Skydiving team, flypast in ‘Vic’ formation by three Rafale and three Jaguar fighter aircraft, Slithering and Small Team Insertion and Extraction (STIE) operations by the Mi-17 1V helicopter, and low level aerobatics by Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. The event also witnessed a flypast in the “Arrow Head” and Missing Man” formations flown by MiG-29 aircraft in the memory of the brave Air Warriors. The spectators were also mesmerised by the scintillating display by the Air Force Band and Air Warrior Drill Team.

More than 5000 spectators, including school children witnessed the aerial display which showcased the brave spirit, precision and dedication of the Air Warriors, and left an indelible impression on the young generation on IAF’s conduct of Op Safed Sagar.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration at AF Station Bhisiana not only honoured the bravery and sacrifices of the brave soldiers but also reinforced a commitment in the young generation to uphold the values of courage, dedication and patriotism that define our nation. As our nation looks forward to the future, the rich legacy of our heroes, reminded by this event, will continue to inspire us to protect and serve with an unwavering resolve.