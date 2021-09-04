Karbi Agreement – another milestone in PM’s vision of “Insurgency free prosperous North East”: Amit Shah

New Delhi : In the presence of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, a historic Karbi Anglong Agreement to end the decades old crisis ensuring Assam’s territorial integrity was signed in New Delhi today. Present on the occasion were Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Minister of AYUSH, Nityanad Rai, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of KAAC, representatives of Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front/ KLNLF, People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri/ PDCK, United People’s Liberation Army/ UPLA, Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers/KPLT factions along with senior officers from Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Government of Assam.

With this historic agreement, over 1000 armed cadres have abjured violence and joined the mainstream of society. A Special Development Package of Rs. 1000 crores over five years will be given by the Union Government and Assam Government to undertake specific projects for the development of Karbi areas.

Amit Shah said that the Karbi Agreement is another milestone in Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Insurgency free prosperous North East”. He said that today’s historic Karbi Anglong agreement will be written in golden letters in the history of Assam. He said that since becoming Prime Minister, northeast has not only been an area of focus for Shri Narendra Modi, but all-round development of northeast, peace and prosperity there has been the top priority for the Government.

Amit Shah said that it is the policy of the Modi Government that those who give up arms are brought into mainstream and we talk to them even more politely and give them more than they ask for. Shri Shah said that due to this policy only, we are getting rid of old problems one by one that the Modi Government had inherited. Union Home Minister said that we fulfil all clauses of agreements signed during our Government’s tenure and this has been Modi Government’s track record.

Salient features of the Agreement:

This Memorandum of Settlement will ensure greater devolution of autonomy to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, protection of identity, language, culture, etc. of Karbi people and focussed development of the Council area, without affecting the territorial and administrative integrity of Assam.

​​​​​​​The Karbi armed groups have agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land. The Agreement also provides for rehabilitation of cadres of the armed groups.

The Government of Assam shall set up a Karbi Welfare Council for focussed development of Karbi people living outside KAAC area.

The Consolidated Fund of the State will be augmented to supplement the resources of KAAC.

Overall, the present settlement proposes to give more legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers to KAAC.