Puri: Actor-Comedian Kapil Sharma who is in Odisha for the shooting of his upcoming film today visited Puri and offered prayers at Jagannath Temple.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma is now in Odisha for the shooting of his upcoming movie which is directed by noted actor-director-producer Nandita Das. Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery agent. The ‘yet to be titled movie’ is set in Bhubaneswar, the Temple City of Odisha.