Kapil Moreshwar Patil says, Restructuring of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan as Revamped RGSA on 13.04.2022 for implementation from 01.04.2022 to 31.03.2026 at a total cost of ₹5911 crore

New Delhi : Government has restructured the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) as Revamped RGSA on 13.04.2022 for implementation from 01.04.2022 to 31.03.2026 at a total cost of ₹5911 crore including Central Share of ₹3700 crore and State share of ₹2211 crore.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to poverty, public, health, nutrition, education, sanitation, drinking water, livelihood generation etc, are covered within the purview of Panchayats. The primary objective of Revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) is to develop the governance capabilities of the Panchayats to deliver on SDGs which covered within the purview of Panchayats. Since Panchayats are the key player for implementation of SDGs in rural areas, States have been advised to integrate SDGs in their Training Plans and financial assistance under the scheme have been provided to States/ Union Territories for these training Plans as included in their respective Annual Action Plan.

Funds to the tune of Rs. 160.083 cr. had been released to the State of Maharashtra during last four years. No fund had been released to UTs of Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep.

The erstwhile scheme of RGSA was demand driven in nature and funds were released to States/ Union Territories (UTs) on the basis of approved Plans, submission of requisite documents viz. Utilization Certificate, Auditor’s Report etc and compliance of other directions as and when issued by Government of India. States/ Union Territories including UTs of Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep have been advised to submit the requisite documents and compliance of directions for release of fund. Due to non compliance of the requisite conditions, funds had not been released to UTs of Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep. Further, under the scheme grants had been released to States as a whole and not districts-wise.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.