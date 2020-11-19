‘Kanya’ Hails On The Vision Of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, says Producer Suresh Bhanushali

By Roy

The short film Kanya, produced by Suresh Bhanushali of Photofit music, that had a Diwali release, is all set for release in seven languages.

Kanya depicts the agreeable vision of PM Narendra Modi — Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, unfolds the bitter truth about the condition of a girl child in our country and reveals the dark underbelly of society.

Talking about the short film Kanya, Producer Suresh Bhanushali says, “It’s a heart touching story of a family that every family in the country will relate to. Kanya hails on the vision of PM Narendra Modi of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. It shows the harsh truth that will make us question the practices which have been following since decades.” Adding to it he says, “Why Not Daughter? Is my attempt to ask an innocent question to every parent of this country? And with this short film it’s a small attempt from our side to change the vision of such people across the nation.”

To make the reach wider and stronger, Photofit music has decided to release the short film in 7 languages including Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Bangali and Haryanvi. So each and everyone irrespective of language barrier can certainly watch the film and amplify the change in vision.

Helmed by Manish Madaan and produced by Suresh Bhanushali, short film KANYA is available to binge free on Youtube Channel of PhotoFit Music.

Related

comments