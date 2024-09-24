OdishaTop News

Kanibanka Residents Alarmed by Insects in Anganwadi Food Packets; SHG Under Scrutiny

By Odisha Diary bureau

Residents of Kanibanka, Kendrapara, have raised alarms after discovering insects and worms in sattu and suji packets distributed by the local Anganwadi centre. The food items, allegedly of substandard quality, were supplied by a Self Help Group (SHG). One resident reported the issue after opening the packets, with Anganwadi workers claiming they were unable to act as the SHG handled supplies. Responding to the complaints, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida assured strict action against those compromising children’s food quality, stating the issue was discussed seriously in the Odisha Assembly, and exemplary measures would be taken.

