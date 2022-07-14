Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut’s first look portraying Indira Gandhi in upcoming movie ‘Emergency’ unveiled . Kangana Ranaut to portray late Indira Gandhi in her new film Emergency. Kangana is also producing and directing the film. Emergency will be her second directorial venture after Manikarnika.

The 1:21-minute video showed Kangana Ranaut adapting the look of Indira with the same hairstyle and saree. The actress even talked and showed the same expression on the screen as Indira Gandhi who was one of the most Powerful Women in Indian History. Emergency is an upcoming film slated for release in 2023. It is based on true events that unfolded in 1975. The film chronicles incidents that took place under the leadership of Indira Gandhi.