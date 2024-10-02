KandhamalOdisha

Kandhamal Diarrhea Outbreak Claims 9 Lives, Including Pregnant Woman

By Odisha Diary bureau

A diarrhea outbreak in Durgapanga panchayat, Kotagarh block, Kandhamal district, has resulted in nine deaths and multiple illnesses over four days. Medical teams are providing treatments under trees as conditions worsen.

The outbreak is spreading in villages like Kanibaru, Badipanga, Dimili, and Bhandarasal, affecting primarily below-poverty-line families. Many villagers rely on traditional remedies due to financial constraints. Health teams are conducting sanitation efforts and collecting samples for analysis. While five deaths have been officially confirmed, a local doctor reported that the situation has stabilized, with no new casualties.

