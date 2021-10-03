Kamdhenu Deepawali 2021 campaign launched

New Delhi : Kamdhenu Deepawali 2021 campaign was launched to manufacture and market more than 100 Crore Cow dung based Deepak lamps and Laxmi-Ganesh Idols. Dr Vallabhbhai Kathiria, former Cabinet Minister and former Chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog organized a National Webinar with his team launching Kamdhenu Depawali. Fisheries & Animal Husbandry Minister Shri Parushottam Rupala participated in the event joined by Cow Entrepreneurs and Cow lovers across India. Meeting, Webinars and Training programs for Kamdhenu Deepawali also got started in every State.

Kamdhenu Deepawali is to make Cows to be economically useful by proper economic use of Cow Dung and Cow Urine too along with its Milks, Curd, Ghee. More than 300 items are getting made now byPanchgavya from Cow. This includes Deepawali items too like – Deepak, Lamps, Candles, Sambrani cup, Havansamagri, Dhoopbatti, incense sticks, Hard board, Wall piece, Laxmi-Ganesh idols etc made up of Cow dung.

The Gomaya lamps made by Cow Entrepreneurs and Cow owners will save the environment by providing eco-friendly alternative to chemical based Chinese lights. Last year Crores of Cow dung Deepak, lamps were manufactured across India. Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog provided training along with many Volunteer organizations across India. This gave rise to large number of Cow dung based Start Ups. This time the campaign is committed to take the initiative to higher levels. Cow Entrepreneurs across India will get benefitted by this campaign. This Eco friendly campaign will also help Gaushalas to become Self Sustainable. This will empower Prime Minister’s vision of ‘StartUp India’, ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ too.

Dr. Vallabhbhai Kathiria told that we have generated interest of farmers, unemployed, Self Help Groups, Youth and Women entrepreneurs in Cow dung based Start Ups through various National campaigns. Result is visible through so many Start Ups of Panchgavya products. Neeraj Chowdhary, young Entreprenur from Uttarakhand demonstrated in webinar how to make Cow dung based lamps and Laxmi Ganesh idols within minute. He also exhibited wide range of Cow dung based products. He presented Name plate of Cabinet Minister ParshottamRupala Ji which was made up of Cow dung. He also talked about the training program that his organization is providing for Cow dung based products.

Shri Parshottam Rupala motivated all the Cow Entrepreneurs and Gaushala owners present in the webinar. He appreciated the initiatives of Dr.Vallbhbhai Kathiria and his team for Cow welfare and Cow Entrepreneurship activites across India. Shri Rupala informed that he is planning to promote Cow dung made logs in place of wooden logs during death rites. He informed that Ministry is working on adding Cows in every Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) across India and making them as Demonstration unit as well as Training centre for Cow Entrepreneurship. Shri Rupala also suggested that the way we promote Khadi products around Gandhi Jayanti, in same way we should come up with a designated day around Deepawali when all should be encouraged to buy Gomaya products across India.

All India GauSeva activities encouraged everyone to start using Panchgavya products made up of Cow in some form in our daily life and in every moments of Celebration. He suggested opening of Gaushalas in Jails where products should be made using Panchgavya from Cows.

The Webinar was anchored by Shri Pureesh Kumar who chanted Surabhi Mantra while starting the event. Shri Mittal Khetani, Member, Animal Welfare Board welcomed all participants and introduced dignitaries in the webinar. Shri Girishbhai Shah demanded removal of GST on Cow based products. Shri Tushar Srivastava talked about training for Kamdhenu Deepawali and class 8th student, little Anika talked about her participation in last year Kamdhenu Deepawali and how she will encouragemanystudent getting associated with this campaign this year. The Webinar was concluded by Shri Amitabh Bhatnagar.