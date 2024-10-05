Kalyan Jewellers unveils all-new Digital Ad Series for Navratri, featuring Kinjal Rajpriya and Ritabhari Chakraborty

Introduces all-new diamond and Navratana jewellery designs as part of its region-specific jewellery line – Sankalp

Announces offers to ensure patrons gain maximum benefits on their jewellery purchases

New Delhi: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most-trusted and iconic jewellery brands, has launched a digital ad series to celebrate the joyous occasion of Navratri. The one-of-its-kind campaign series celebrates the country’s cultural diversity by highlighting jewellery designs that resonate with the unique ethos and traditions of each state. These campaign ads are headlined by Kalyan Jewellers’ regional brand ambassadors – Ritabhari Chakraborty and Kinjal Rajpriya.

Taking forward Kalyan Jewellers’ #TraditionOfTogetherness , the campaign ad captures the essence of Durga Pujo by celebrating the strength of Maa Durga while showcasing the modern woman—empowered, self-reliant, resilient, and inspirational, much like the Goddess herself. It pays homage to the spirit of the festival, highlighting togetherness, love, and the divine presence of Maa Durga.

Similarly, the Navratri celebrations in Gujarat are among one of the most-auspicious occasions in Gujarat. The campaign ad beautifully showcases the rich cultural essence and vibrant spirit of Gujarat, paying tribute to the Garba Raas and Dandiya celebrations. It celebrates the exuberance of Navratri—a festival of colors, music, and dance that holds a special place in the hearts of Gujaratis.

Speaking about the new collection, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “As we embark on the festive season, our all-new digital ad series celebrates the spirit of Navratri and Durga Pujo with jewellery that is as unique and meaningful as the festivals. Through this campaign, we hope to connect with our customers on a deeper level, offering them timeless designs that blend tradition with modernity.”

The campaign further marks the introduction of diamond and Navaratna-inspired jewellery designs, which blend tradition with contemporary elegance. The all-new designs are part of a curated range, which is now launched under the ‘Sankalp’ jewellery line. These jewellery designs are inspired by the deep cultural roots of the Bengali as well as the Gujarati community.