Kalyan Jewellers soon to open third showroom in Odisha at Rourkela

Rourkela: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s leading jewellery brands, today announced that it will be launching its third showroom in the state of Odisha, making a foray into Rourkela. The showroom is scheduled to be inaugurated on 18th April 2023 by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.

Kalyan Jewellers’ new showroom located at RR Plaza on Panposh Road in Rourkela is part of the company’s strategy to expand its retail footprint and operations in the region, providing customers with easier access to the brand. The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience. Additionally, the Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate, which is the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, will apply, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience.

In celebration of the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion of 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers shopping for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As we complete eight years in Odisha, we are delighted to announce our foray into Rourkela, which is one of the largest markets in the region. Odisha has always been an important market for Kalyan Jewellers, and our new investments in the region reflect our commitment to further strengthen our presence. We believe Rourkela offers tremendous untapped potential and will help us boost the overall growth momentum, on the back of our strong foundations laid in the region.”

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are BIS hallmarked, and go through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Lila –diamonds & semi-precious stone jewellery, Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Muhurat – wedding jewellery and Rang – precious stones jewellery.