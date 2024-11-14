Kalyan Jewellers records PAT of Rs. 308 crore in H1FY25

Thrissur : The company recorded consolidated revenue of Rs. 11,601 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs. 8,790 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, a growth of 32%. Consolidated PAT for H1 FY25 was Rs. 308 crore as against a PAT of Rs. 278 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year. Consolidated revenue and PAT for Q2 FY25 was Rs. 6,065 Cr and Rs.

130 Cr respectively. There was a one-time loss of Rs. 69 Cr due to reduction in customs duty in India during Q2 FY25.

The standalone revenue for the company (India) in H1 FY25, was Rs. 9,914 crore, as against Rs. 7,395 crore in H1 of the previous financial year, a growth of over 34%. The India operations recorded PAT of Rs. 285 crore for the first half compared to a PAT of Rs 254 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year. Standalone revenue and PAT for Q2 FY25 was Rs. 5,227 Cr and Rs. 120 Cr respectively.

Total revenue from the Middle East operations during H1 FY25 was Rs. 1,611 crore as against Rs. 1,329 crore in H1 of the previous financial year, a growth of over 21%. The Middle East operations recorded PAT of Rs. 33 crore for the first half compared to a PAT of Rs. 29 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year. Revenue and PAT for Q2 FY25 was Rs. 800 Cr and Rs. 14 Cr respectively.

The e-commerce division, Candere, recorded a revenue of Rs. 80 crore in H1 FY25 versus Rs. 66 crore in H1 FY24. The company recorded a loss of Rs. 6 crore in H1 FY25 versus a loss of Rs. 4.8 Cr during H1 FY24. Revenue and net loss for Q2 FY25 was Rs. 41 Cr and Rs. 3.8 Cr respectively.

Mr Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers India Limited said, “We are extremely excited with the way the current year has progressed thus far, despite volatile gold prices and the ongoing quarter is also witnessing robust footfalls. We recorded SSSG in excess of 20% for the Diwali minus 30 days period when compared to the base year. We are upbeat about the ongoing wedding season across the country and hope to end the calendar year on a very strong note.”