Kalyan Jewellers launches showroom in Nashik

Regional Brand Ambassador, Pooja Sawant inaugurated the ninth outlet in Maharashtra

Nashik: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest jewellery companies, today launched its first showroom in Nashik, giving Sharanpur Road, New Pandit Colony a new and opulent jewellery shopping destination. The showroom was inaugurated by Kalyan Jewellers’ regional brand ambassador for the state of Maharashtra, Pooja Sawant.

While speaking at a meet-and-greet session at the showroom with a few lucky customers after the inauguration, the company’s brand ambassador, Pooja Sawant said, “I have been associated with Kalyan Jewellers for a few years now, it has been an extremely enriching experience for me to be a part of such an innovative and iconic brand. I am a big admirer of the brand’s hyperlocal jewellery designs, especially Sankalp, which is inspired by Maharashtrian-heritage as well as the wedding jewellery collection, Muhurat. I am confident that the brand will continue to receive a phenomenal response from customers across Maharashtra, just like it has in the past.”

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are extremely delighted to launch our first showroom in Nashik. Over the years, we have built a significant presence across key markets in the state and the launch of our ninth showroom in Maharashtra reiterates our commitment to this market. We aim to offer a best-in-class buying experience, while ensuring the safety and health of our patrons and the community at large by providing a safe, hygienic and personalized shopping environment.”

As part of Kalyan Jewellers’ ‘We Care’ COVID-19 guidelines, the company has instituted the highest level of safety and precautionary measures across operational showrooms to safeguard the health and safety of both customers and staff alike. These measures include mandatory use of hand sanitizers at both entry and exit points, providing masks and gloves to all staff members as well as customers, temperature check via hand-held scanners at entry points as well as regular deep cleaning and sanitization across showrooms at multiple times throughout the day. This includes disinfecting common areas such as counter tops and doors within the showroom. The company has also gone one step further in appointing a ‘Safety Measure Officer’ across showrooms to make certain that COVID-19 safety protocol guidelines are strictly followed.

As part of the launch offer, customers will be able to maximise value of their purchases, with offers such as 25% discount on diamond jewellery and up to 25% off on making charges of gold jewellery, and VA (making charges) starting from Rs 199/- per gram. Additionally, the jewellery brand is offering up to 20% off on purchase of uncut and precious stone jewellery. For customers looking at shopping later in the year, gold rate protection can be availed by paying 10% advance on their intended purchase value.

Customers will also be able to avail the benefits of Kalyan’s new 4-Level Assurance Certification on gold jewellery. While jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests and are all BIS hallmarked, the 4-level assurance certificate promises customers payment on the value of purity mentioned in the invoice during exchange or resale. Also, it ensures free lifetime maintenance of ornaments at any Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in the country.

Kalyan Jewellers will offer its patrons Muhurat, the bridal jewellery line curated from across India along with exclusive sections featuring Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (handcrafted antique jewellery), Nimah (Temple jewellery) and Glo (dancing diamonds). Other sections at the showroom include Ziah (Solitaire-like diamond jewellery), Anokhi (uncut diamonds), Apoorva (diamonds for special occasions), Antara (wedding diamonds), Hera (daily wear diamonds) and Rang (precious stones jewellery). Kalyan Jewellers will draw from its portfolio of over one lakh contemporary and traditional designs and will offer selections for everyday as well as bridal wear and festive occasions.