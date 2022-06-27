Kalyan Jewellers launches new showroom in Aurangabad

Aurangabad : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest jewellery companies, today launched its brand new showroom in Aurangabad. The new and luxurious showroom located at Sagar Trade Center, Opp. Akashvani, Jalna Road, Aurangabad, marks the entry of the jewellery brand in the city. This is the jewellery brand’s 12th showroom in Maharashtra, which was inaugurated by Kalyan Jewellers’ Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. T S Kalyanaraman along with Executive Directors – Mr. Rajesh and Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman.

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are extremely delighted to launch our first showroom in Aurangabad. We see tremendous growth potential in this market, considering the exponential level at which the city is growing. We aim to offer a best-in-class buying experience, while ensuring the safety and health of our patrons and the community at large by providing a safe, hygienic and personalized shopping environment.”

Celebrating this season in unique style, the jewellery brand has pioneered a unique proposition for customers across the country. As part of this bumper offer, the jewellery brand will be giving away half gram of gold for every 10 grams of gold jewellery purchased at any Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in India. Customers can register instant saving on their jewellery purchases by further availing 15% off on making charges for jewellery purchases below 10 grams, which is applicable on select jewellery. Customers can also avail flat Rs. 5000 off on purchases of diamond, uncut and polki jewellery worth Rs. 50,000 and above. The bumper offers are valid until 30th June 2022.

Customers will also be able to avail the benefits of Kalyan’s new 4-Level Assurance Certification on gold jewellery. While jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests and are all BIS hallmarked, the 4-level assurance certificate promises customers payment on the value of purity mentioned in the invoice during exchange or resale. Also, it ensures free lifetime maintenance of ornaments at any Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in the country.

Kalyan Jewellers will offer its patrons Muhurat, the bridal jewellery line curated from across India along with exclusive sections featuring Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (handcrafted antique jewellery), Nimah (Temple jewellery) and Glo (dancing diamonds). Other sections at the showroom include Ziah (Solitaire-like diamond jewellery), Anokhi (uncut diamonds), Apoorva (diamonds for special occasions), Antara (wedding diamonds), Hera (daily wear diamonds) and Rang (precious stones jewellery). Kalyan Jewellers will draw from its portfolio of over one lakh contemporary and traditional designs and will offer selections for everyday as well as bridal wear and festive occasions.