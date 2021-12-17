Kalyan Jewellers launches brand new showroom at Global Malls in Rajajinagar

Bengaluru: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today launched its new showroom at Lulu Group’s ‘Global Malls’ in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. The launch of the new showroom brings the company’s footprint in Bengaluru to a total of seven showrooms, which will help serve our existing and new customers.

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are extremely delighted to launch our new showroom in Bengaluru. With over a decade of our presence in the city, we have been successful in establishing Kalyan Jewellers as one of the most-preferred jewellery brands. Over the years, we have built a significant presence across key markets in the state and the opening of our 16th showroom in Karnataka reiterates the company’s commitment to this market. Our investment in this region is part of our strategy to establish a stronger presence in the state and also make Kalyan Jewellers more accessible to customers. We are committed to continuing to offer a best-in-class buying experience while ensuring the safety and health of our patrons and the community at large by providing a hygienic and personalized shopping environment.”

As part of the launch offer, customers can maximise the value of their purchases with upto 25% off on diamond jewellery and upto 20% off on uncut and precious stone jewellery. Kalyan Jewellers has also announced huge discounts on the making charges for its gold jewellery segment. As part of its Gold Rate ‘Big Bachat’Offer, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 225 per gram on the prevailing gold price of the day. This unique offer is applicable on purchases above Rs 2.5 lakh, on select plain gold jewellery and can be claimed against making charges. These offers are valid until 31st December 2021 at Kalyan Jewellers showrooms across Karnataka.

As part of Kalyan Jewellers’ ‘We Care’ COVID-19 guidelines, the company has instituted the highest level of safety and precautionary measures across all showrooms to safeguard the health and safety of both customers and staff alike. The company has also appointed a ‘Safety Measure Officer’ to ensure safety protocol guidelines are strictly followed.

Kalyan Jewellers will offer its patrons Muhurat, the bridal jewellery line curated from across India along with exclusive sections featuring Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (handcrafted antique jewellery), Nimah (Temple jewellery) and Glo (dancing diamonds). Other sections at the showroom include Ziah (Solitaire-like diamond jewellery), Anokhi (uncut diamonds), Apoorva (diamonds for special occasions), Antara (wedding diamonds), Hera (daily wear diamonds) and Rang (precious stones jewellery). Kalyan Jewellers will draw from its portfolio of over one lakh contemporary and traditional designs and will offer selections for everyday as well as bridal wear and festive occasions.