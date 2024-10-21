Kalyan Jewellers announces the launch of its new showroom in Anantapur

Brand Ambassador Akkineni Nagarjuna to inaugurate the showroom at 11:30 AM on Tuesday (22nd October)

Anantapur : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today announced that it will be launching an all-new showroom in Anantapur. Brand Ambassador Akkineni Nagarjuna will inaugurate the brand-new showroom on 22nd October (Tuesday) at 11:30 AM. Currently, the jewellery brand is present across several locations in Andhra Pradesh including all major markets like Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kadapa, among others. The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience.

This launch aligns with the onset of one of the most auspicious periods of the year, coinciding with the forthcoming festivals of Dhanteras, and Deepawali. The jewellery brand aims to strategically leverage the festive sparkle by making its service-backed shopping experience accessible to patrons in the region. Given the cultural significance of gold-buying during the festive season, patrons will be able to explore stunning array of jewellery designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ exquisite range of collections. With this showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers marks its presence across 10 locations in the state of Andhra Pradesh, strengthening the brand’s presence in the region.

Commenting on the upcoming showroom launch, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “The brand new showroom in Anantapur will enable us in boosting the company’s market presence in the region. The state of Andhra Pradesh has always been an important region for Kalyan Jewellers, and our new investments in the region reflect our commitment to continue offering best-in-class shopping experience to our customers.”

Celebrating the launch, Kalyan Jewellers has announced a range of exciting offers, giving patrons the opportunity to enjoy significant savings on their jewellery purchases. As part of the Diwali Bonanza Offer, customers will be able to avail up to 45% off on making charges for plain gold jewellery*. For premium products, a flat 30% discount on making charges is applicable*, whereas the jewellery brand is offering a flat 35% discount on making charges for temple and antique jewellery*. To further enhance the shopping experience, all jewellery items under 30 grams will have a flat 25% discount on making charges across Kalyan Jewellers showrooms. Apart from this, Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate – the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms – will also apply.

Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate, guaranteeing purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).