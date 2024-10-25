Kalyan Jewellers announces launch of 2 new showrooms in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, 24th October 2023: Kalyan Jewellers, one of the leading and most-trusted jewellery brands, today announced that it will be launching 2 new showrooms in Odisha on Monday (28th October). Located at Sarbahal Raod in Jharsuguda and Soubhagya Nagar in Bhubaneswar, the all-new showrooms in Odisha will be inaugurated by Superstar Shilpa Shetty. The jewellery brand has been consistently expanding its brand footprint and operations in the region, to supplement its growth and make the brand more accessible to patrons in the region.

The launch celebrations at in Jharsuguda are scheduled to happen at 11 AM, followed by the grand inauguration at Bhubaneswar around 5 PM. The showrooms will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambiance.

These all-new launches align with the onset of one of the most auspicious periods of the year, coinciding with the forthcoming festivals of Dhanteras and Diwali. The jewellery brand aims to strategically leverage the festive sparkle by making its service-backed shopping experience accessible to patrons in the region. Given the cultural significance of gold-buying during the festive season, patrons will be able to explore stunning array of jewellery designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ exquisite range of collections.

Celebrating the launches, Kalyan Jewellers has announced a range of exciting offers, giving patrons the opportunity to enjoy significant savings on their jewellery purchases. As part of the Diwali Bonanza Offer, customers will be able to avail up to 45% off on making charges for plain gold jewellery*. For premium products, a flat 30% discount on making charges is applicable*, whereas the jewellery brand is offering a flat 35% discount on making charges for temple and antique jewellery*. To further enhance the shopping experience, all jewellery items under 30 grams will have a flat 25% discount on making charges across Kalyan Jewellers showrooms. Apart from this, Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate – the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms – will also apply.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “The brand new showroom launches in Odisha will enable us in boosting the company’s market presence in the region. Odisha is among one of the most important markets for Kalyan Jewellers, and our new investments in the region reflect our commitment to continue offering best-in-class shopping experience to our customers.”

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are all BIS hallmarked, and go through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands such as, Muhurat – Wedding Jewellery Line, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Antara – wedding Diamonds, Hera – daily wear diamonds, Rang – precious stones jewellery, and the recently launched Lila – coloured stones and diamond jewellery.