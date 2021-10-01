Kalyan Jewellers adds to Mumbai’s glitter with new showrooms in Matunga and Lower Parel

Mumbai: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery companies, today launched two new showrooms in Mumbai. These showrooms, located on Bhandarkar Rd, Matunga East and High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel, were inaugurated by the brand’s regional ambassadors, Pooja Sawant, Kinjal Rajpriya and Kalyani Priyadarshan. These showrooms brought Kalyan Jewellers’ footprint in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, to 7 showrooms.

At the launch, Kalyan Jewellers’ regional brand ambassador for Maharashtra, Pooja Sawant said, “Today is a really exciting day for me, launching not one but two new showrooms for Kalyan Jewellers in Mumbai. Though I started my journey with Kalyan Jewellers only in 2019, I have been a customer of theirs, since they opened the first showroom in the city. Apart from their diamond jewellery, I especially love the Maharashtrian designs that are part of their Sankalp collection. I am confident that these new showrooms will receive a phenomenal response from customers, just like the other showrooms of the brand.”

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. TS. Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are extremely delighted to launch two new showrooms in Mumbai. Over the years, we have built a significant presence across key markets in the state and opening our eleventh showroom in Maharashtra reiterates our commitment to this market. We aim to offer a best-in-class buying experience, while ensuring the safety and health of our patrons and the community at large by providing a hygienic and personalized shopping environment.”

As part of the launch offer, customers at these showrooms will be able to maximise the value of their purchases with offers that includes up to 25% cashback on VA or making charges of gold jewellery with VA starting as low as Rs 199/- per gram. On diamond jewellery as well as on precious and uncut stone jewellery, a 25% cashback & a 20% cashback on stone charges is also applicable. Cashbacks can be availed in the form of instantly redeemable vouchers, and these offers are valid until 30th November, 2021 at showrooms across India. Customers can also opt for the Gold Rate Protection plan, by paying 10% advance on their intended purchase value.

As part of Kalyan Jewellers’ ‘We Care’ COVID-19 guidelines, the company has instituted the highest level of safety and precautionary measures across all showrooms to safeguard the health and safety of both customers and staff alike. The company has also appointed a ‘Safety Measure Officer’ to make certain that safety protocol guidelines are strictly followed.

Kalyan Jewellers will offer its patrons Muhurat, the bridal jewellery line curated from across India along with exclusive sections featuring Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (handcrafted antique jewellery), Nimah (Temple jewellery) and Glo (dancing diamonds). Other sections at the showroom include Ziah (Solitaire-like diamond jewellery), Anokhi (uncut diamonds), Apoorva (diamonds for special occasions), Antara (wedding diamonds), Hera (daily wear diamonds) and Rang (precious stones jewellery). Kalyan Jewellers will draw from its portfolio of over one lakh contemporary and traditional designs and will offer selections for everyday as well as bridal wear and festive occasions.