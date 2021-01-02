Kalinga Literary Festival To Welcome Author Anant Vijay in KLF Bhava Samvad series

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Literary Festival will be hosting Anant Vijay (writer, journalist), Richa Anirudh (Host- ‘Zindagi With Richa’) on 3rd January, 2021 in Bhava Samvad series .

The book ‘Amethi Sangram’ by journalist and writer Anant Vijay seeks to bring out some less-known anecdotes from Smriti Irani’s successful campaign for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2019, when she pulled off one of the biggest upsets in contemporary politics by defeating former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.



It is based on interviews conducted by the author with Smriti Irani, Zubin Irani, and senior leaders of the BJP who have been witness to the former TV star’s rise in politics.



Anant Vijay, currently with Dainik Jagran, is a senior journalist, columnist and author with more than two decades of journalistic experience. He has written nine books across various genres and is the author of the bestselling Bollywood Selfie. His latest book is Marxwad ka Ardhsatya.

Related

comments