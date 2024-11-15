Kalinga Literary Festival Launches KLF Readers’ Club in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar – Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) celebrated the official launch of the KLF Readers’ Club at Forest Park, Bhubaneswar, with an event graced by an inspiring panel of dignitaries from the fields of literature, culture, and social leadership. This new initiative by KLF aims to nurture a dynamic reading culture and create a platform for book lovers to connect, share, and grow together in their literary journey.

The launch event was attended by prominent figures and advisors of Kalinga Literary Festival namely Pratap Somvanshi, Dr. Kuldhar Saikia, P.K. Das, Harun Rashid Khan, Prof. Jatindra Kumar Nayak, Debendra Mohanta, Ashok Kumar Bal, and Rashmi Ranjan Parida. Each guest brought unique perspectives on the importance of literature, intellectual engagement, and cultural preservation.

The KLF Readers’ Club launch was graced by the esteemed Shri Debi Prasanna Pattanayak, an eminent Indian professor, linguist, social scientist, and author. Shri Pattanayak, who was the founder-director of the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysore, and former chairman of the Institute of Odia Studies and Research, Bhubaneswar, honored the event with his presence and insights.

The event featured insightful discussions on how reading can impact personal growth, foster empathy, and contribute to a well-rounded society. Several dignitaries shared their personal experiences with literature, underscoring the transformative power of books and the necessity of cultivating a love for reading in today’s fast-paced digital age.

Prof. Jatindra Kumar Nayak, an eminent academic and literary figure, remarked on the club’s potential: “The KLF Readers’ Club is a step towards building a society that values the intellect and imagination that literature inspires. It’s heartening to see KLF create a space where readers can engage deeply and thoughtfully with books and ideas.”

In his welcome address, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder of Kalinga Literary Festival, spoke passionately about the objectives of the KLF Readers’ Club. “Our goal is to make reading accessible and enjoyable for people of all ages and backgrounds,” he said. “We envision the KLF Readers’ Club as a gathering place for literature enthusiasts to explore diverse ideas and connect with like-minded individuals.”

Ashok Kumar Bal, CEO and patron of Kalinga Literary Festival, added, “The KLF Readers’ Club is not just about reading—it’s about cultivating curiosity, empathy, and an appreciation for diverse perspectives. By bringing readers together, we hope to foster a community that values the arts and enriches the intellectual landscape of our society.”

The KLF Readers’ Club will hold regular meetups, book discussions, author interactions, and workshops to foster literary engagement within the community. Open to readers of all ages and genres, the club promises to be a cultural hub, encouraging readers to delve into new genres, discover emerging authors, and explore a range of perspectives.

The Kalinga Literary Festival invites the public to join the KLF Readers’ Club, which seeks to build a vibrant literary community in Bhubaneswar and beyond. Through this initiative, KLF continues its commitment to celebrating literature, arts, and cultural discourse in Odisha.