Kalinga Literary Festival Kathmandu to host over 200 writers on October 15, 16 , 2022; Kalinga-Kathmandu Yashswi Sahitya Sanman to Legendary Nepalese writer Satya Mohan Joshi, Legendary Indian writer Ashok Vajpeyi

New Delhi: Kalinga Literary Festival to host annual Kalinga Literary Festival Kathmandu (KLF -Kathmandu) on October 15, 16. Annual Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is one of the leading Literary festivals in World from India, from this year Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) will host Kathmandu edition in Nepal capital city . Kalinga Literary Festival Kathmandu will strengthen the cultural dialogue, religious as well as literary perspective and prolonged relations between Nepal and India.

Kalinga-Kathmandu Yashswi Sahitya Sanman established by Kalinga Literary Festival in association with Yashaswi Foundation of Nepal. The award has been a novel way to acknowledge and honour, literary legend of both countries. This year Kalinga-Kathmandu Yashswi Sahitya Sanman will be given to Legendary Nepalese writer Satya Mohan Joshi, Legendary Indian writer Ashok Vajpeyi.

Kalinga Literary Festival is well known for its socially relevant themes and in a way compels all ‘creative’ people to think and articulate ‘the contemporary’. Like its past editions the KLF in India, KLF Kathamndu this year also has a hard-hitting theme for writers, poets and artists to ponder on. Central Theme of the Festival will be “India & Nepal: Journey of Civilizations and Search for the Soul”. Key Note Speakers of the festival on the Central theme are noted writers Tulasi Diwasa, Ashok Vajpeyi, Kanak Mani Dixit.

Other important sessions in the two festival are like “India – Nepal civilizational Relationship – The way Forward”, “Journey of a Civilization: From Kantipur to Kashi to Kalinga and Karnataka”, “Women Spiritual Masters: Why they matter”, “Publishing in Digital Era: New Possibilities New Challenges”, “The Role of Media for strengthening Indo-Nepal Relationship”, “Spiritualism, Culture, Literature: The connecting points of Nepal and India”, “Revisiting Nepal in Indian Mystic Traditions”, “Indo-Nepal Art Traditions- Historical Reminiscence of Painting, Stone Art, Heritage, contemporary art”, “Women’s Writing: Challenges and Futures”, “Society, Literature and Cinema”. Two lecture session namely: “Verses from Everywhere and Nowhere”: Sudha Gopalakrishnan ; Literary Migration and Perpetuation of Knowledge: Manuscripts of Nepal and Expansion of Ancient Indian Heritage in the Himalayas by Dr Shanker Thapa. Interesting conversation sessions with Bollywood actor, Lyricist Piyush Mishra, Hindi Lyricist Raj Sekhar, Indian folk singer Malini Awasthi, former Indian Ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae, Ashok Vajpeyi and others. Poetry recitation session on Nepali, Bhojpuri, Maithili, Hindi, English languages. Theatre Ram Ki Shakti Puja to be performed by the Vyomesh Shukla and Artists of Roopvani from Varanasi.

Legendary writers from India like Ashok Vajpayee, Arun Kamal, Ranjit Rae , Anand Nelkanthan, OM Tanvi, Gagam Gill, Malini Awasthi, Dr Sudha Gopalakrishnan, Ashok Maheswari (MD Rajkamal Prakashan), Satyanand Nirupam (Editorial Director, Rajkamal Prakashan Group), Noted Bollywood actor, Lyricist Piyush Mishra, Raj Sekhar, poet and theatre activist Vyomesh Shukla, Navita Srikant, Debasish Samantray and others joining the festival as speakers.

From Nepal Legendary writers like Satya Mohan Joshi, Noted poet and folklore expert Tulasi Diwasa, Acclaimed writer, Journalist Kanak Mani Dixit, noted artist Ragini Upadhyay, Maya Thakuri, Dr. Jagman Gurung, Dinesh Adhikari,Prof. Gopal Bhandari, Basanta Chaudhary, Prof. Basudev Tripathi, Dhirendra Premarashi, Nayan Raje Pandey, Ashes Malla, Manju Kanchuli Tiwari, Nayan Raje Pandey, Dr. Gyanu Pandey, Tirtha Shrestha Dr. Pushparaj Rajkarnikar, Narad Bagrachary, Pratisara Sayami, Sneh Sayami, Dr. Bhavna Pokhrel, Santosh Kumar Pokhrel, Subas Singh Parajuli, Susanth Thapa, Manisha Koirala, Rajendra Ojha, Bhojkumar Dhamala, Bhuvan Thaplia, Ujala Kapali, Kavita Singhal, Trina Chakraborty, Asmita Manandhar, Mahesh Paudel, Suman Pokhrel, Susanth Kumar VK, Bhishma Upreti, Akanksha Upreti, Anup Baral, Shishir Upreti, Raj Shah, Maya Thakuri, Amar Neupane, Narayan Dhakal, Ganesh Lath,

Bimal Acharya, Dr. Rajani Dhakal, Gyanu Adhikari, Abhay Shrestha, Dr. Geeta Tripathi , Prem Pradhan, Rajkumar Bania, Ranjana Niraula, Momila Joshi, Yubaraje Nayaghare, Satyanarayan Shah, Painter S.C. Suman, Musician Gurudev Kamat, Ramesh Ranjan, Vibha Jha, Dhirendra Premarshi ,Shanti Priyabandana, Anita Neupane, Rabat, Shakuntala Joshi, Deep Darpan, Aseem Sagar, Vishwa Sigdel, Rupesh Shrestha, Ramgopal Asutosh, Samina Khanal, Jotare Dhaiwa, Naveen Lochan Magar, Swapnil Smriti, Ghanendra Ojha, Suman Ghimire, Virat Kiranti, Sushma Anshu, Manjila Anil, Bhawani Khatiwada, Dr. Neeraj Bhattarai, Rima K.C., Chabi Anitya, Prajwal Adhikari, Baburam Shrestha, Navin Abhilashi, Shravan Mukarung, Ramesh Kshitij, Seema Abhash, Sandhya Pahadi, Geeta Karki, Jyoti Jangal, Momila, Savita Gautam Dahal, Bhupin, Tank Upreti, Chhabiraman Silwal, Renuka Solu, Prollas Sindhuliyya, Mani Lohani, Thakur Belbase, Tribhuvan Chandra Wagle, Bhojraj Neupane, Baba Basnet, Munraj Sherma, Fulman Bal, Gopal Ashok, Dr. Gopal Thakur, Veena Singha, Anand Gupta, Ritesh Tripathi , Tulasi Diwasa, Durgalal Shrestha, Gopal Parajuli, Dinesh Adhikari, Biplav Prateek, Vishwavimohan Shrestha, Tirtha Shrestha, Bishnu Vibhu Ghimire, Sneh Sayami, Vidhan Acharya, Venju Sharma, Lakshmi Mali, Shailendra Sakar, Ashesh Malla, Kunta Sharma, Viyogi Budhathoki, Rajendra Shalabh , Vivash Pokharel, Vasant Chaudhary, Raman Ghimire, Radheshyam Lekali, Krishna Prasai, Pawan Alok, Govind Giri Prerna, Matrika Pokhrel, Rishav dev Ghimire, Nayanraj Pandey, Ramlal Joshi, Rajan Mukarung, Santosh Shrestha,Bibek Ojha, Dr. Gyanu Pandey , Kumari Lama, Prof. Dr. Sabitri Kashpati, Saguna Shah , Dr. Shantimaya Giri, Bhishma Uprathy, Yuvraj Nayaghare, Jai Changchha, Prabha Baral, Sudesh Satyal, Kashiram Bajgain, Preetika Khatri, Vikramapavan Pariyar, Devaki Abhilashi, Rasik Raj, Anshu Khanal, VP Astu, Sushmita Baniyan, Amrit-Kaski, Hemant Shishir, Kushal Neupane, Amrita Smriti, Ishwar Thokar, Sundar Shirish, Roshan Pariyar, Rajendra Bhatt, Yug Sarvanam, Sangeet Magar, Janak Karki-Palpa, Sushila Hasina, Umesh Awasthi, Suraj Rana, Jeevan Khatri, Jiten Limbu, Dr. Rajni Dhakal, Gyanu Adhikari, Abhay Shrestha, Dr. Geeta Tripathi, Dhiren Anupam, Mahendra Chand Mahagaon, Krishna Virhi, Asha Sanki Balayar, Geeta Smriti Kathayat, Suman Samarika, Sangeeta Thapa, Muna Bohra, Ishwar Dahal, Khagendra Atal, Rahasya Vikram Chimaria, Vidyanirdosh Pahadi, Laxman Sangam, Umesh Athi, Dipendra K Khanal, Sujit Bidari, Suvarna Thapa, Sampada Mallaa Hem Prabhas and other writers are joining the festival as speakers in this two days extravanza.

Yashaswi Prangya Pratisthan, Himalayan Diary Pvt Ltd, Rastrika Sahitya Pratisthan, Nepal – Kalinga Literary Festival join hand for KLF Kathmandu Edition to celebrate the spirit of Lord Shiva and Gautama Buddha in the context of Nepal-India literary ties. The festival will focus on the glorious traditions of Nepal.

“Kalinga Literary Festival Kathmandu will showcase literature, music, dance, poetry and other art forms. It will be a life time experience for the lovers of literature, Music, Dance, art, poetry . The Festival will celebrate the long-standing ties between Nepal and India in the context of the emerging global cultures,” said KLF Founder and Director, Rashmi Ranjan Parida.

“We plan to celebrate great Literary, Spiritual, Cultural Traditions of Nepal, among other aspects, theme of Shiv and Buddha Tatwa and its contribution to South Asia and global literary movements and traditions. The festival will have panel discussions on literature, Art, Culture, History, and showcase artistic traditions from Nepal and India, in addition to the world of Nepalese and Indian art and music,” said Ranjana Niraula, KLF-Kathmandu, Director, Curator and Co-Ordinator.

Kalinga Literary Festival is a dignified institution in India which has been honouring and promoting distinguished personalities from different regions of India. Along with Members of both the institutions are aiming to organise a multidimensional program in future. Life Insurance Corporation (Nepal) Limited (LIC Nepal) is the title sponsor of the Kalinga Literary Festival Kathmandu (KLF -Kathmandu) and Surya Nepal is also part of the Kalinga Literary Festival Kathmandu initiative.

THE FESTIVAL IN NUMBERS

200 Speakers, poets, artists, performers

30 Panel discussions, debates and conversations

Over 50 International and National Award winners to represent

2 Days, 5 performance, open mic program, heritage walk

New Book to be Launched

This is perhaps the first time in history that literature, culture, art, history will come together to connect the regions of Nepal with those of India. The festival will focus on Spirituality, Art, culture, Shiv Tatwa, Ram Katha, Buddha, Promotion of Nepal and India historical relationship (Pashupatinath to Puri, Kashi to Kathmandu, Bodhgaya to Bodhnath, From Lumbini to Lal Ded and other fruitful ties that have existed for many epochs. These are the mainstream and the marginalized cultures of two vibrant nations on the march. Over 30 Noted writers and cultural figures from India Like to join the KLF Kathmandu. 70 percent speakers will join from host country Nepal in the festival every year.