Kalinga Literary Festival Kathmandu (KLF -Kathmandu) Central Theme will be India & Nepal: Journey of Civilizations and Search for the Soul”

From Nepal Acclaimed writer, Journalist Kanak Mani Dixit, Legendary writers like Satya Mohan Joshi, Noted poet and folklore expert Tulasi Diwasa, noted artist Ragini Upadhyay, Maya Thakuri, Dr. Jagman Gurung, Dinesh Adhikari,Prof. Gopal Bhandari, Basanta Chaudhary, Prof. Basudev Tripathi, Dhirendra Premarashi, Nayan Raje Pandey, Ashes Malla, Manju Kanchuli Tiwari ,Nayan Raje Pandey, Dr. Gyanu Pandey, Tirtha Shrestha and over 150 writers are joining the festival as speakers in this two days extravanza.

New Delhi: Kalinga Literary Festival to host annual Kalinga Literary Festival Kathmandu (KLF -Kathmandu) on October 15, 16. Annual Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is one of the leading Literary festivals in World from India, from this year Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) will host Kathmandu edition in Nepal capital city . Kalinga Literary Festival Kathmandu will strengthen the cultural dialogue, religious as well as literary perspective and prolonged relations between Nepal and India.

Legendary writers from India like Ashok Vajpayee, Sudhir Chandra, Mridula Garg, Arun Kamal, Ranjit Rae , International Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree, Anand Nelkanthan, OM Tanvi, Gagam Gill, Malini Awasthi, Yatish Kumar, Dr Sudha Gopalakrishnan, Paramita Satapathy, Noted Bollywood actor, Ashok Maheswari (MD Rajkamal Prakashan), Satyanand Nirupam (Editorial Director, Rajkamal Prakashan Group), Lyricist Piyush Mishra, Raj Sekhar, poet and theatre activist Vyomesh Shukla, Navita Srikant and others joining the festival as speakers.

Yashaswi Prangya Pratisthan, Himalayan Diary Pvt Ltd, Rastrika Sahitya Pratisthan, Nepal – Kalinga Literary Festival join hand for KLF Kathmandu Edition to celebrate the spirit of Lord Shiva and Gautama Buddha in the context of Nepal-India literary ties. The festival will focus on the glorious traditions of Nepal.

“Kalinga Literary Festival Kathmandu will showcase literature, music, dance, poetry and other art forms. It will be a life time experience for the lovers of literature, Music, Dance, art, poetry . The Festival will celebrate the long-standing ties between Nepal and India in the context of the emerging global cultures,” said KLF Founder and Director, Rashmi Ranjan Parida.

Kalinga Literary Festival is a dignified institution in India which has been honouring and promoting distinguished personalities from different regions of India. Along with Members of both the institutions are aiming to organise a multidimensional program in future. Life Insurance Corporation (Nepal) Limited (LIC Nepal) is the title sponsor of the Kalinga Literary Festival Kathmandu (KLF -Kathmandu) and Surya Nepal is also part of the Kalinga Literary Festival Kathmandu initiative.

“We plan to celebrate great Literary, Spiritual, Cultural Traditions of Nepal, among other aspects, theme of Shiv and Buddha Tatwa and its contribution to South Asia and global literary movements and traditions. The festival will have panel discussions on literature, Art, Culture, History, and showcase artistic traditions from Nepal and India, in addition to the world of Nepalese and Indian art and music,” said Ranjana Niraula, KLF-Kathmandu, Director and Co-Ordinator.

Central Theme of the Festival will be “India & Nepal: Journey of Civilizations and Search for the Soul”.

Possible thematic discussions and performances –

Panel Discussion on literature, Art, Culture, History

Panel Discussion on thousands years old civilizational dialogue between Nepal and India.

Spirituality, Art, culture, Shiv Tatwa, Ram Katha, Budha

Pashupatinath to Puri, Kashi to Kathmandu, Bodhgaya to Bodhnath, From Lumbini to Lal Ded

and other such interconnections

. Poem of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya, Mahakabi Laxmi Prasad Devkota

The Love and Protest, the flower and fire in Tulsi Das and Meera Bai’s poems

The Enchanting Flute, crazy and curious love in Vaishnava songs

Classical and contemporary, the fusion and the confusion

THE FESTIVAL IN NUMBERS

200 Speakers, poets, artists, performers

30 Panel discussions, debates and conversations

Over 50 International and National Award winners to represent

2 Days, 5 performance, open mic program, heritage walk

New Book to be Launched

This is perhaps the first time in history that literature, culture, art, history will come together to connect the regions of Nepal with those of India. The festival will focus on Spirituality, Art, culture, Shiv Tatwa, Ram Katha, Buddha, Promotion of Nepal and India historical relationship (Pashupatinath to Puri, Kashi to Kathmandu, Bodhgaya to Bodhnath, From Lumbini to Lal Ded and other fruitful ties that have existed for many epochs. These are the mainstream and the marginalized cultures of two vibrant nations on the march. Over 30 Noted writers and cultural figures from India Like to join the KLF Kathmandu. 70 percent speakers will join from host country Nepal in the festival every year.