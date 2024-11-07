Kalinga Literary Festival Hosted a Special Conversation on Sambalpuri Ikats: The Masterpiece by Dr. Sarita Mishra

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) proudly hosted an exclusive KLF Corner event on November 7, 2024, at the Handicraft Zone Workshop Area, Kala Bhoomi Odisha Crafts Museum in Bhubaneswar. The event featured Dr. Sarita Mishra in conversation with Ms. Madhuchhanda Bal, exploring Dr. Mishra’s latest work, Sambalpuri Ikats: The Masterpiece, published by Niyogi Books. This unique session delved into the rich heritage, history, and intricate craftsmanship of Sambalpuri Ikat.

The event was graced by Prof. Jatindra Kumar Nayak, an eminent academic and advisor to KLF, and Mr. Ashok Kumar Bal, CEO and Patron of KLF, both of whom shared their reflections on the cultural significance of Sambalpuri Ikat and the importance of celebrating India’s textile heritage through such conversations.

As an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and a PhD in Psychology, Dr. Sarita Mishra dedicated over three decades to studying and preserving Odisha’s handloom traditions, with a special focus on Sambalpuri Ikat. Her journey included visits to artisans across Odisha, multiple tours of the Kala Bhoomi Museum, and significant time spent in Sambalpur, the heartland of Sambalpuri Ikat.

During her research, Dr. Mishra gained profound insights into the historical, technical, and cultural dimensions of this intricate craft. She noted, “Every Sambalpuri Ikat saree carries a story—a piece of heritage woven into each thread, speaking of the dedication and creativity of the artisan.”

Her work traced the art form back to the 12th century AD, when the Bhulia community of the Meher tribe brought Ikat weaving to Odisha. “It’s believed that during the maritime trade era, people from Malaysia, Java, Bali, and Sumatra shared Ikat techniques with Odisha’s artisans, particularly in Sambalpur, where the Bhulia Mehers refined the craft to what it is today,” Dr. Mishra explained.

Dr. Mishra also emphasized the critical role of women in sustaining this craft: “Seventy percent of Ikat’s intricate work is done by women, whose sharp eyes and meticulous touch bring the finest details to life. Their dedication has kept the Sambalpuri Ikat alive across generations.”

This KLF Corner event provided attendees a unique opportunity to engage with Dr. Mishra’s insights into Sambalpuri Ikat’s history, techniques, and cultural significance, all within the vibrant setting of Kala Bhoomi Odisha Crafts Museum, celebrating Odisha’s heritage and artisanship.