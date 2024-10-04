Kalinga Literary Festival Celebrates the Recognition of Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali as Classical Languages, Calls for Support to Enrich Their Literary Legacy

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) extends its heartfelt congratulations to the speakers of Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali languages for their recent recognition as classical languages by the Union Cabinet of India. This monumental decision reaffirms the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of these languages, offering new opportunities for academic research, literature, and preservation efforts.

KLF Founder Mr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida, reflecting on the significance of this announcement, shared, “We are proud to witness the formal acknowledgment of these ancient languages, which have contributed to shaping India’s literary and philosophical traditions. KLF is committed to celebrating the literature of these languages and will offer platforms to highlight their historical and modern works in the years to come.”

Ashok Kumar Bal, KLF’s CEO, also emphasized the importance of this decision: “The recognition of these five languages as classical will undoubtedly bring greater attention to their literary and scholarly value. We at KLF hope that governments, industry bodies, and philanthropists will join hands to provide the necessary support to further enrich and promote these languages.”

The Kalinga Literary Festival is poised to celebrate the timeless literature of these languages, continuing its mission to promote cultural dialogue and literary achievements across diverse languages and regions.