Kalinga Literary Festival Celebrates International Women’s Day; KLF resumed popular monthly program klf corner with acclaimed writer, IAS Shubha Sarma

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Kalinga Literary Festival in association with Oxford Bookstore and Symphony Mall, Bhubaneswar conducted ‘Kalinga Literary Festival Spring’ on 8th of March. The event took place at Symphony Mall, Bhubaneswar and was graced by many literary scholars and enthusiasts.

The event hosted Smt. Shubha Sarma (IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary Handlooms Textiles And Handicrafts Department, Odisha). Smt. Sarma discussed about her second book ‘The Awasthis Of Aamnagri’ with Debamitra Mishra (journalist). The conversation also included the role of joint family set up in today’s day and age, and also about the state of women. It was a treat for the crowd.

KLF felicitated Smt. Shubha Sarma, Mamata Dash (Eminent poet), Gayatri Saraf (Sahitya Akademi Awardee), Chirashree Indrasingh (Eminent writer) on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The honours were done by Shri Debashish Samantaray (Litterateur, Convenor, Kalinga Literary Festival), Shri Jagdish Behera (Managing Head, Oxford Bookstore, Bhubaneswar), and Eklavya Mahapatra (Regional Director, Symphony Mall, Bhubaneswar).

KLF also announced the first ever edition of ‘Prachee Samman’ on the day and felicitated poets Ipsita Sarangi, Namita Dash, Narmada Nirotpala, Susama Das, Sucheta Nanda, Mausumi Das, Sarbani Das, Kshirodini Behera, Bandana Harichandan. The event later followed up with a poetry reading session.

There was also a special felicitation ceremony where the veteran literary legend Smt. Sarojini Indrasingh and Smt. Pragyan Priyadarshini Pattanaik were felicitated.

To make the moment more special, kids who had performed in the dance competition on 7th March organised by KLF, Oxford Bookstore and Symphony Mall, were awarded accordingly.