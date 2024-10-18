Kalinga Literary Festival Announces Odia Book Awards 2024  

Bhubaneswar : The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), a celebrated platform for cultural and literary exchange, is proud to announce the introduction of the Odia Book Awards as part of its upcoming 11th edition. This initiative marks a significant milestone in KLF’s ongoing mission to promote regional languages and literature, with a special focus on Odia, the language intrinsic to the cultural identity of Odisha.

Since its inception in 2012, KLF has brought together authors, thought leaders, and artists from across the globe, fostering a space for intellectual discourse and cultural expression. The festival has grown into one of India’s leading platforms for literary and artistic engagement. In 2020, KLF launched its prestigious Book Awards, recognising excellence in English and Hindi literature. These awards, spanning 17 categories, acknowledge the vital role publishers play in nurturing reading habits and promoting literary works.

As KLF prepares for its 2025 edition, scheduled for March in Bhubaneswar, the festival takes a significant step toward celebrating the richness of regional literature by introducing the Odia Book Awards. These awards aim to honour outstanding works in Odia across five categories:

Fiction Non-fiction Poetry Translation Children’s Literature

The awardees in each category will be given a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a citation and a shawl.

Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder and Director of Kalinga Literary Festival said, “The introduction of the Odia Book Awards is a natural extension of Kalinga Literary Festival’s mission to celebrate the diverse literary traditions of India. Odia literature holds a unique place in the cultural landscape of Odisha, and these awards are a tribute to its richness. We hope to renew a sense of pride in our language and inspire both established and emerging writers to continue contributing to this vibrant tradition.”

Ashok Kumar Bal, CEO and Patron of Kalinga Literary Festival said, “The Odia Book Awards represent an important step towards our roots. By recognizing excellence in Odia literature, we are not only celebrating the works of exceptional writers but also nurturing a reading culture. These awards are a testament to KLF’s commitment to promoting linguistic diversity and ensuring that the literary heritage of Odisha continues to thrive.”

This initiative seeks to foster a deeper connection to Odia culture and promote Odia Asmita. By recognizing literary achievements in Odia, the festival hopes to inspire both emerging and established writers and encourage a vibrant reading culture in the region.

Publishers are invited to submit their books in the five aforementioned categories. The deadline for submissions is 15th December 2024. The winners will be honoured at the Kalinga Literary Festival in March 2025, where their contributions to Odia literature will be celebrated in a grand ceremony.

The introduction of the Odia Book Awards signifies KLF’s ongoing commitment to promoting linguistic diversity and fostering literary excellence. Through these awards, KLF aims to create a lasting impact on the literary community in Odisha and inspire future generations of writers and readers.

About the Kalinga Literary Festival:

Kalinga Literary Festival celebrates the vibrant spirit of India and its rich literary heritage, fostering dialogues that resonate with people from every walk of life. Since 2013, it has become a sanctuary for the free exchange of ideas, welcoming thousands to the shared love of literature and the arts. In the festival, amidst symphony of voices, we find our own uplifted — in celebration, in contemplation, and in the humble pursuit of wisdom that transcends time. The Kalinga Literary Festival beckons you to be a part of this grand narrative — to listen, to speak, and to be inspired.