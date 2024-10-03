Kalinga Literary Festival Announces Nominations for KLF Book Awards 2024

Bhubaneswar – The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), one of India’s premier literary platforms, is proud to announce the opening of nominations for the KLF Book Awards 2024. This prestigious event aims to honour 15 outstanding books across English, Hindi, and Sanskrit languages, celebrating literary excellence and promoting cultural heritage.

Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder & Director, Kalinga Literary Festival said, “The KLF Book Awards 2024 has become a beam for literary excellence, where stories, ideas, and voices from across India come together in the spirit of cultural exchange and intellectual growth. This platform is not just about celebrating books, but about preserving and nurturing the literary heritage that binds our past with the present and future. We eagerly await nominations from the esteemed publishing houses that reflect the diverse perspectives and untold stories which contribute to the rich tapestry of our nation’s literature.”

Ashok Kumar Bal, CEO & Patron, Kalinga Literary Festival said, “As we open the nominations for the KLF Book Awards 2024, we are reminded of literature’s profound capacity to shape societies and influence the course of human thought. These awards honor not only the creative minds behind the written word but also the transformative power that books hold in fostering empathy, understanding, and progress. I invite publishing houses to submit their finest works, knowing that these contributions are vital in preserving our cultural legacy and inspiring future generations to dream, write, and imagine.”

Publishing houses are invited to nominate books and writers for the KLF Book Awards 2024, which will recognize excellence across seven categories in both English and Hindi, and one in Sanskrit. The categories include Non-Fiction, Fiction, Business, Poetry, Debut, Children’s Books, and Translation. Publishing houses can nominate up to 5 books per category in English and Hindi, and 1 book in Sanskrit Studies. Books must have been published between January 2024 and December 2024 to be eligible. Nominations are expected to be submitted by November 15, 2024. A separate Book Award will be held for Odia Books in Bhubaneswar during 11th Kalinga Literary Festival. The nominations are separately invited for the same.

Nomination Process:

Publishing houses are requested to submit nominations in the following format:

Category Title Author Non-fiction (English/Hindi) Fiction (English/Hindi) Business (English) Poetry (English/Hindi) Debut (English/Hindi) Children’s Book (English/Hindi) Translation (English/Hindi) Sanskrit : Works in Sanskrit Language

About the KLF Book Awards

The KLF Book Awards honor outstanding contributions to literature, reflecting the diversity and richness of Indian culture and languages. The awards will be conferred in February 15 2024 at IIC, New Delhi.

About KLF

Since its inception in 2012, KLF has significantly contributed to diversifying literary, cultural heritage and glorious traditions. As KLF continues to grow, it not only serves as a platform for fostering creative discourses but also acts as a soft power vehicle that enhances Odisha’s profile on the global stage. The 11th edition of KLF promises to be a grand event, bringing together renowned authors, artists, musicians, painters, policymakers, and thinkers.

In addition to its flagship festival, KLF has also organized an international literary festival in Kathmandu since 2022, which has attracted a wide array of speakers from diverse domains. Moving forward, KLF plans to host festivals in Colombo and Bali, seeking to rekindle the ancient ties Kalinga shared with Southeast Asian nations.