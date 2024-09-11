Kalinga Group of Institutions ( KGI) hosts Industry-Academia Connect

A State-Level Discussion on “Campus Conversation on Climate Change for Sustainability

Jajpur: Kalinga Group of Institutions (KGI), a premier educational institution in the Jajpur district, hosted an Industry-Academia Connect event in collaboration with ASSOCHAM, AFSA, and Igniting Minds. This significant event, held at the KGI conference hall in Tarapur, Jajpur, centered around a state-level discussion titled “Campus Conversation on Climate Change for Sustainability.”

With environmental concerns becoming increasingly critical, KGI took a proactive step in organizing this workshop, emphasizing the urgent need to address pollution and implement measures for environmental protection to ensure a sustainable future.

The event commenced with a welcome address by ErAlexzandar Das, Chairman of KGI, followed by an inauguration ceremony graced by prominent figures such as Priyabrata Mishra, Deputy Director and State Head of ASSOCHAM; Professor Prafulla Kumar Dhal of Igniting Minds; Mr. Dilip Kumar Sahu, Head of CSR at Tata Power; Mr. SuvenduGope, Head of CSR at JSW; and Mr. Ranjan Kumar Das, Chairman of the KGI Advisory Board. They collectively underscored the importance of environmental conservation and the imperative to foster widespread awareness on sustainability.

Dr.Sundar Narayan Patra, President of Odisha Environmental Society, served as the chief guest of the event. He lauded KGI’s initiative in maintaining a plastic-free campus and expressed his admiration for the environmental consciousness displayed by the students. In his address, Dr.Patra inaugurated the GreenVocate Club and honored 10 Green Ambassadors for their efforts in promoting sustainability.

Additionally, Mr. Ranjan Kumar Das unveiled a handbook designed for Civil Service and other competitive exam aspirants, developed by the Kalinga Academy of Civil Services, furthering KGI’s commitment to holistic education and societal contribution.

The second session featured an engaging discussion on various environmental protection strategies led by ErAlexzandar Das, Professor Prafulla Kumar Dhal, eminent environmental scientist Dr.Ashutosh Acharya, and former OUAT professor Dr.NimaiCharan Swain. The session also provided an interactive platform where students’ queries on environmental issues were addressed by the experts.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by ErBishnuCharan Das, Principal of Kalinga Nagar Polytechnic, acknowledging the efforts of the entire KGI team and the enthusiastic participation of the students in making the program a resounding success.